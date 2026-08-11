Anthony Clough

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Horsham

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Anthony Clough, Aussie Team Member

About me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Arapiles 3409
  • Ararat 3377
  • Ararat East 3377
  • Areegra 3480
  • Banyena 3388
  • Barkly 3384
  • Bellfield 3381
  • Birchip 3483

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 4:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61429820562

Email: anthony.clough@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61429820562

Email: anthony.clough@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.