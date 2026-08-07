Anthony Flynn

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Penrith

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Anthony Flynn, Aussie Team Member

About me

With so many lenders in Australia it can be difficult to know which of them can offer you the right loan to meet your needs and at a competitive rate.

Hi, my name is Anthony Flynn. I have been involved with lending since 1997. I started at Colonial Bank, which merged into the Commonwealth Bank but always in the lending environment. I joined Aussie in August 2004 as a Mortgage Broker, and in 2019 Opened up the Aussie Penrith Franchise. I pride myself on putting the customer first. I am available for you, to find the loan from our panel that matches what you need. I come to you with knowledge on our panel of lenders policy and products. All you need do is tell me what you want to achieve and let me show what I can offer that will meet this need. We can meet face to face, via phone call or online in a video chat. I will fit in with your schedule. My aim is to find a loan from our panel, whatever the purpose that matches your individual needs and personal preferences. am an expert in both purchase and refinance purposes. Whether you are a first home buyer, upgrading, refinancing or looking to investment, I can offer a wealth of knowledge. The home loan market is constantly changing, and what may have been available before, may no longer be so. If you cannot do something now, I can help you to set a plan to achieve your goals in the future. As well as home loans, we offer car loans, personal loans and asset finance with a choice between more than 40 lenders. I am commercially accredited so can help you with finance for your business too.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cambridge Park 2747
  • Kingswood 2747
  • Penrith Plaza 2750
  • Penrith 2750

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411039883

Email: anthony.flynn@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61411039883

Email: anthony.flynn@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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