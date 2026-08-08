About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Waterways 3195
- Keysborough 3173
- Braeside 3195
- Aspendale Gardens 3195
- Rowville 3178
- Wantirna South 3152
- Wantirna 3152
Monday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: 8:45 AM-1:00 PM
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We got our first home loan with Aussie Knox. Anu Dua was fantastic, after 12 months of of delays to get our land titled, numerous loan extensions and re applications he was there for every step of the way. He was professional, polite, helpful and contactable at every stage. I highly recommend Anu he will go above and beyond to help get your loans sorted out.
Jonathan N.
Anu has been supporting me on purchasing a few properties over the last 10 years. Anu was always patient when my needs kept changing always and responsive when I needed a quick answer Thank You
MJ J.
I have been banking with Aussie since last 5 years and, I would like to admit, I am still with them because of the sheer quality of service being offered by Mr Anu Dua. He has been a gem of a person (being known him through a referral). His advice has always been gold class, very responsive (never had an occasion where the call or email has not been responded within a day) and forthright. We always think twice on money matters and always look for a trusted advisor for advice/guidance. I would recommend Mr Anu to anyone who is seeking for a trusted broker.
Kamalesh S.