Apurba Sarker

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Apurba Sarker, Aussie Team Member

About me

Struggling to make sense of all the home loan options out there? You’re not alone — and that’s where I come in.

I’m a local mortgage broker with Aussie, and I’m here to take the stress out of finding the right loan. Whether you're a first home buyer, seasoned investor, looking to refinance, or exploring options like SMSF, bridging finance, personal loans or car loans — I can help guide you through it all.

With access to hundreds of loans from the big four banks, other major lenders, and of course Aussie Home Loans, I use state-of-the-art software to quickly compare products and match you with a loan that suits your needs. No guesswork. No confusion. Just honest, tailored advice.

Every client’s situation is different — PAYG, self-employed, limited savings, credit concerns — and that’s why I take the time to understand your unique circumstances. I offer obligation-free consultations at a time and place that works for you.

Let’s chat and take the next step toward your property or financial goals — made simple

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61425896610

Email: apurba.sarker@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61425896610

Email: apurba.sarker@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.