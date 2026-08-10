Arunava Sarkar

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Newtown

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Arunava Sarkar, Aussie Team Member

About me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Enmore 2042
  • Erskineville 2043
  • Newtown 2042

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411818037

Email: arun.sarkar1@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411818037

Email: arun.sarkar1@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.