Ashley Mclean

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Ashley Mclean, Aussie Team Member

About me

I pride myself on delivering exceptional personal service, with the flexibility to meet at a time and place that suits you—whether that’s your home, workplace, or another convenient location. My role is to take the stress out of securing finance by guiding you through the process step by step. Whether you’re buying your first home, upgrading, investing, or refinancing to get a better deal, I’ll compare a wide range of lenders and loan options to find the right solution for your needs. My goal is to make home finance straightforward, tailored, and as seamless as possible.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: 0402 994 556

Email: ashley.mclean@aussie.com.au

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Phone: 0402 994 556

Email: ashley.mclean@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

APPLYING FOR A HOME LOAN MADE EASY. I pride myself on exceptional personal service not the least of which is meeting at a time and place that's convenient to you. Whether that's in your home, "Ashley's professionalism towards his job is outstanding. The first time Ashley came to our home he made us feel comfortable and very supported in our decision to refinance our home loan. Throughout the whole process we needed to meet after hours with Ashley to continue with our application process, this was never an issue and he was always happy to meet us on a time that suited both my husband and myself work hours." Karen & Craig

Karen & Craig

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.