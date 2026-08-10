Asif Hussein

About me
I specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
My partner and I were looking at buying a home together but had no idea where to even start. Asif went through everything with us has been such a great help. He was able to answer any question we had and would always go into as much detail as possible, making sure we understood everything. We are now home owners all thanks to Asif. I can’t recommend him enough!
Katina G
A excellent experience with Asif. We had a complex issue with our mortgage. Not only did Asif find the right solution, however he managed to save us thousands of dollars in interest and fees. Asif took the time to listen to our concerns and was in communication with us every step of the way. I cannot recommend this broker enough. We are so happy with his services and will continue to do business with him.
Steven D
Asif from Aussie Home Loans was great to work with as a first home buyer. He made the pre-approval and approval process smooth and easy. He guided us through the process and answered all our questions. He was always reachable to answer questions, and if not, he would always get back to us asap. Asif is easy to talk to, outright and professional. We had an excellent experience; I highly recommend. Thank you Asif for providing a great service.
Daniel S