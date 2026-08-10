Asif Hussein

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Asif Hussein, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I am your local Aussie Mortgage Broker and your trusted partner in navigating the complex world of home loans. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, looking to refinance, planning a new purchase, or building your home, I am here to guide you through every step of the process.

As a first-time homebuyer, I understand the excitement and questions that come with this significant milestone. I will work closely with you to find the ideal loan, taking into account your unique needs and objectives. My goal is to make your dream of homeownership a reality.

For those looking to refinance, I will help you secure a better rate or tailor your loan to better suit your goals. My expertise in the Australian mortgage market ensures that you’ll get the best deal possible.

If you’re in the market for a new purchase, I am your go-to source for competitive loans. Aussie’s vast network of lenders means you’ll have access to a wide range of options to choose from.

Planning to build? I will help you find a construction loan best suited to your needs and designed to make the building process smoother and more manageable.

As your local Aussie Mortgage Broker, your home-buying goals are my top priority. I am committed to finding the right solution for you. Contact me to begin your home-buying journey today.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61448858535

Email: asif.hussein@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61448858535

Email: asif.hussein@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

My partner and I were looking at buying a home together but had no idea where to even start. Asif went through everything with us has been such a great help. He was able to answer any question we had and would always go into as much detail as possible, making sure we understood everything. We are now home owners all thanks to Asif. I can’t recommend him enough!

Katina G

A excellent experience with Asif. We had a complex issue with our mortgage. Not only did Asif find the right solution, however he managed to save us thousands of dollars in interest and fees. Asif took the time to listen to our concerns and was in communication with us every step of the way. I cannot recommend this broker enough. We are so happy with his services and will continue to do business with him.

Steven D

Asif from Aussie Home Loans was great to work with as a first home buyer. He made the pre-approval and approval process smooth and easy. He guided us through the process and answered all our questions. He was always reachable to answer questions, and if not, he would always get back to us asap. Asif is easy to talk to, outright and professional. We had an excellent experience; I highly recommend. Thank you Asif for providing a great service.

Daniel S

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