Assanke Mathes

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Assanke Mathes, Aussie Team Member

About me

My primary goal as an Aussie Mortgage Broker is to help as many individuals as possible achieve the dream of owning their own home. I strive to accomplish this by taking the time to truly understand your long-term property goals and life aspirations. By gaining insight into your unique circumstances, I can effectively match you with a home loan that offers the flexibility needed for life's significant moments, whether that involves starting a family, traveling, or pursuing business ventures.

My commitment extends beyond simply securing a mortgage; I aim to streamline the entire home loan process, saving you valuable time, effort, and, importantly, money. I'm deeply passionate about my work, finding great joy in collaborating with people and having the opportunity to positively impact their lives. Drawing from a rich tapestry of life experiences, I've honed strong communication skills that enable me to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Moreover, I leverage these skills to negotiate the best possible outcomes with our trusted lender partners, ensuring you receive optimal terms tailored to your needs. I invite you to reach out directly to schedule a complimentary appointment, where we can delve deeper into your requirements. Whether it's at your home, online, or via phone, I'm flexible and dedicated to meeting you at a time and place that aligns with your preferences. I eagerly anticipate the chance to help you fulfill your property dreams! You can easily book an appointment right here.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61409460753

Email: assanke.mathes@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61409460753

Email: assanke.mathes@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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