Ayla Dunn

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Upper Mount Gravatt

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Ayla Dunn, Aussie Team Member

About me

I specialize in delivering tailored financing solutions with a primary focus on first home buyers and medical professionals. My expertise includes navigating and securing Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) waivers, a critical advantage for clients looking to maximize affordability and minimize upfront costs. My experience allows me to streamline loan approvals, providing clients with clear, responsive guidance throughout the process.

I am adept at guiding first home buyers through every step of the journey, from eligibility assessments and budgeting to understanding complex loan structures and meeting application requirements. Recognizing that purchasing a first home is a significant milestone, I provide clear insights and empower clients to make confident, informed decisions. I educate my clients on offerings specific to first time buyers to see whether they are eligible to access these.

Similarly, my specialization with medical professionals allows me to address the unique financial scenarios often posed in the healthcare industry, such as unconventional income structures and fluctuating earnings. By focusing on industry-specific lending policies and benefits, I am able to secure favourable loan offers that acknowledge the long-term stability and high-income potential within this profession.

Whether for a first-time buyer or a medical professional seeking a tailored solution, I am committed to creating value by leveraging specialized knowledge and an in-depth understanding of LMI waiver eligibility and other potential offers. This approach not only optimizes clients’ borrowing power but also enhances their overall home-buying experience.

Mobile: 0426 543 279

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ayla-dunn-12870a189/

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Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Nathan 4111
  • Holland Park West 4121
  • Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Upper Mount Gravatt 4122
  • Wishart 4122
  • Griffith University 4111
  • Toohey Forest Conservation Park 4111

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61426543279

Email: ayla.dunn@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61426543279

Email: ayla.dunn@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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