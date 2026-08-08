Babita Chhibber

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Heidelberg

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Babita Chhibber, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a senior Mortgage Broker based in the Aussie Heidelberg store; I bring a wealth of experience and pride myself in deeply understanding the property market and providing clients with access to loan options from a wide range of lenders. I have a passion for matching loan options  to my clients needs and strive to provide an exceptional end-to-end service. 

I have experience in helping with every aspect of home lending. Whether it's guiding first-time buyers through the intricacies of purchasing their first home, aiding families in building their wealth through investment properties, or resolving complex lending situations, my extensive experience covers it all. 

My expertise particularly shines when it comes to: 

  • Assisting residential property investors in making informed decisions 

  • Providing finance solutions for renovating and home extensions 

  • Facilitating land purchases 

  • Offering pathways and options for consolidating debt. 

I am ready to connect via video conference or meet in person, if you're located in Heidelberg, Banyule, Rosanna, Eaglemont, or any nearby suburb. I am committed to being available , ensuring I am always there to support you with your home loan, investment loan, or any other lending needs you may have. 

Whether you're looking to buy, invest, renovate, or consolidate debt, I am your go-to for all your lending needs and I look forward to connecting with you soon.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Bellfield 3081
  • Heidelberg 3084
  • Heidelberg Heights 3081
  • Heidelberg Rgh 3081
  • Heidelberg West 3081
  • Rosanna 3084

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0449944321

Email: babita.chhibber@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0449944321

Email: babita.chhibber@aussie.com.au

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