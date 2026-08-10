Barbara O'Shea

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Queanbeyan

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Barbara O'Shea, Aussie Team Member

About me

Purchasing a home can be an incredibly overwhelming period in your life. It involves asking yourself various essential questions: What neighborhood do I prefer? Do I genuinely like the house? Does its color appeal to me?

And once you discover a suitable option, the questioning process begins anew, but this time regarding your home loan.

This is where I can assist you. With three decades of experience in the financial industry, I possess extensive knowledge about home loans. I excel at simplifying complex concepts for my clients, eliminating the stress associated with obtaining a home loan.

My primary goal is to ensure that you secure the right loan tailored to your specific needs. So please don't hesitate to contact me; I'm here to provide assistance.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Googong 2620
  • Greenleigh 2620
  • Royalla 2620
  • Karabar 2620
  • Crestwood 2620
  • Carwoola 2620
  • Queanbeyan 2620
  • Queanbeyan East 2620

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0458 011 396

Email: barbara.oshea@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: 0458 011 396

Email: barbara.oshea@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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