Barry Ross

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Albany

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Barry Ross, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanks for taking the time to read my personal profile.   Whether you are purchasing your first home, re-financing your current home loan or expanding your asset portfolio, the home loan process can be confusing and time consuming.   As an Aussie Broker, I can offer you a fresh, down to earth approach to sourcing the ideal loan from various different lenders & hundreds of home loans from major banks and Aussie.   With nearly 40 years' experience in the finance industry and using the Aussie system, I can help you match your current financial situation with the ideal home loan for your specific needs.   My aim is to make the entire home loan application process as stress free and simple as possible for you - saving you valuable time and energy and best of all, my appointment to you is absolutely FREE.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Albany 6330
  • Bayonet Head 6330
  • Big Grove 6330
  • Bornholm 6330
  • Centennial Park 6330
  • Collingwood Heights 6330
  • Collingwood Park 6330
  • Cuthbert 6330

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61457434698

Email: barry.ross@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61457434698

Email: barry.ross@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.