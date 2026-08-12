Barry Stribling

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Barry Stribling, Aussie Team Member

About me

When people think about buying or refinancing a home, the financial side of things can become an overwhelming issue. To me, a loan should be a minor part of the process and I am in the business of making this process easy and streamlined for my customers. I want to help people realise their dreams by making their financial journey to a new home, easier and smoother. I became a Mortgage Broker as I have a passion to help people through the maze of home loans that face them. Having gone through the process myself and having endured the pain of dealing directly with the banks, I am acutely aware of the need to "make the process simple", while still getting the right deal for the customer. I have a Diploma in Financial Services together with a Bachelor of Business in Accounting. I am an accredited Mortgage consultant with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) which means that I provide a service that is professional, customer focused and relevant to your needs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61423967365

Email: barry.stribling@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61423967365

Email: barry.stribling@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.