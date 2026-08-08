Bec Jones

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Mona Vale

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Bec Jones, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 15 years in finance, I have a keen interest in helping my clients reach their goals of purchasing their first property, next property, or simply get the best deal in the market

As a broker with Aussie, we have access to over 20 different lenders, giving us the best foot forward to find the right fit for our clients.

I have a great overview and understanding of the entire lending landscape and a track record of making the home buying and refinancing process stress-free and straightforward.

I believe there are “no one size fits all” mortgages and therefore work with my clients to give them a tailored service to suit their individual’s personal circumstances, no matter who they are or what they want. I can be trusted to find a mortgage that’s suitable for them and work with them on their future property plans.

The best part of being a broker is seeing my clients grow. Working with my clients purchasing their first property, to then buying their next property and beyond. It really is rewarding to work with them, watching them grow – getting married, having children, retirement and everything in between. A mortgage is a long-term plan, I am always part of making sure your loan always works for you.

I am flexible to work around your home and work commitments, our place or yours, video or phone – life is busy, it is my role to make it as easy as possible and take away any stress when it comes to your home loan.

Feel free to call me any time on 0421 792 182 or Mona Vale store on 02 9997 3377.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bilgola 2107
  • Elanora Heights 2101
  • Ingleside 2101
  • Mona Vale 2103
  • Newport 2106
  • Warriewood 2102

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421792182

Email: bec.jones@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421792182

Email: bec.jones@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Can’t recommend Bec Jones from Aussie Mona vale enough. She went above and beyond, after hours, and we couldn’t have bought our house without her. If you’re a small business owner looking to get a loan, definitely get in touch with Bec!

Maddie B.

Bec was so amazing through the process of getting our construction loan to build our dream home. From the first point of call she was very professional, helpful and patient. No matter what time of the day, she took our calls and responded to emails promptly. I highly recommend Aussie Home Loans Mona Vale for a hassle free and easy home loan experience.

Caryn M.

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