With over 15 years in finance, I have a keen interest in helping my clients reach their goals of purchasing their first property, next property, or simply get the best deal in the market

As a broker with Aussie, we have access to over 20 different lenders, giving us the best foot forward to find the right fit for our clients.

I have a great overview and understanding of the entire lending landscape and a track record of making the home buying and refinancing process stress-free and straightforward.

I believe there are “no one size fits all” mortgages and therefore work with my clients to give them a tailored service to suit their individual’s personal circumstances, no matter who they are or what they want. I can be trusted to find a mortgage that’s suitable for them and work with them on their future property plans.

The best part of being a broker is seeing my clients grow. Working with my clients purchasing their first property, to then buying their next property and beyond. It really is rewarding to work with them, watching them grow – getting married, having children, retirement and everything in between. A mortgage is a long-term plan, I am always part of making sure your loan always works for you.

I am flexible to work around your home and work commitments, our place or yours, video or phone – life is busy, it is my role to make it as easy as possible and take away any stress when it comes to your home loan.

Feel free to call me any time on 0421 792 182 or Mona Vale store on 02 9997 3377.