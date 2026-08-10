Becci Dobaczewski

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Port Macquarie

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Becci Dobaczewski, Aussie Team Member

About me

With an extensive background in customer service and calling Australia home since 2007, I joined the Aussie family in 2020 passionate about helping people realise their property dreams.

Whether it is your first home, family home or investment – let me help you navigate the financial minefield and find a product that works for you now and into the future.

I’m here to partner with you throughout the journey, as life needs changes.

Contact me now for an obligation free discussion.

Mobile: 0461265691

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Areas I service

  • Port Macquarie 2444
  • Bago 2446
  • Bago Bluff National Park 2446
  • Ballengarra 2441
  • Batar Creek 2439
  • Beechwood 2446
  • Bellangry 2446
  • Black Creek 2439

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61461265691

Email: becci.dobaczewski@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61461265691

Email: becci.dobaczewski@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

My wife and I used Aussie Home Loans to secure a property. We were so impressed! Becci was so efficient and helpful. We weren’t living in Port Macquarie at the time, and also found a property last minute. She was able to help us get approval asap, which allowed us to make an offer on the home we loved! We are so thankful to all their help and expertise! Highly recommend!!

Morgan

Becci and the Team at Aussie made our refinance application a breeze. Becci was so helpful, and nothing was a problem. Great communication the entire way through with speedy replies and results. I highly recommend.

Sarah

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