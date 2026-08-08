Ben Cameron

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ben Cameron, Aussie Team Member

About me

As Aussie's longest serving mobile broker in SA my aim is to help take the stress & time out of finding the best value home loan no matter whether you're buying a home, investing or looking to refinance. When making a decision about something as important as a Home Loan it's important to have all the right information & then have it explained in an easy to understand manner by someone who will always get back to you when he says he will. Using Aussie's exclusive Toolbox software (which helps rank loans based on price & attributes) I can give you access to a large variety of lenders and products & then tailor a solution to your particular situation. As a fully accredited member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia & award winner (2004 National Finalist Mortgage Excellence Awards) I will help you with each stage of the process & ensure you're well informed. In addition to having over a decade of experience in mortgage broking I also hold a Certificate IV in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking) & a degree in Business Management (University of South Australia) so you know you're in safe hands. Call me anytime for a discussion or to book an obligation free appointment on 0402 404 358.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402404358

Email: ben.cameron@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61402404358

Email: ben.cameron@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.