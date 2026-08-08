Ben Frawley

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Williamstown

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ben Frawley, Aussie Team Member

About me

I work with homebuyers in the inner west suburbs of Melbourne to help achieve the dream of home-ownership. Unlike some mortgage brokers, I take the time to understand both your long term property goals and your life aspirations. With over 10 years experience in the industry, this means I can match you with a home loan that gives you the flexibility you need for those important life moments you've planned for - whether that's starting a family, travelling or going into business for yourself. An appointment with me is at no cost to you and I can make the whole home loan process as simple as possible, saving you time, effort and money.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Newport 3015
  • South Kingsville 3015
  • Williamstown 3016
  • Williamstown North 3016

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404147079

Email: ben.frawley@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61404147079

Email: ben.frawley@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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