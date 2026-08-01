Ben Campbell

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Cardiff

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Ben Campbell, Aussie Team Member

About me

I remember how my Aussie Mortgage Advisor made me feel when they helped me buy my first property in 1996 and have been involved in finance ever since : 2005 completing a degree Finance/Commerce 2005; in 2008 joined Aussie; and then opened the Aussie Cardiff Franchise in 2009. My Franchise business allows me to pursue my passion in property by partnering with people through knowledge, guidance and support to help them achieve their financial goals and build their wealth - and as I believe in practising ones craft I continue to participate and accumulate properties to this day. The exciting news is my appointment to you is Free.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 25 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Birmingham Gardens 2287
  • Cardiff 2285
  • Cardiff Heights 2285
  • Cardiff South 2285
  • Elermore Vale 2287
  • Glendale 2285
  • Lambton 2299
  • Macquarie Hills 2285

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 25 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433332190

Email: benjamin.campbell@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61433332190

Email: benjamin.campbell@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

I have gone through Ben 4 times now and everytime he has made the loan process feel stress free and easy. I wouldn't hesitate to use again. Highly recommend!

Monique V

Ben and his team were fantastic to deal with. As first home buyers the whole process seemed a bit overwhelming, but the team at Aussie Cardiff made it easy for us the whole way through. I would highly recommend Ben and his team to anyone in need of a good broker.

Damien B

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