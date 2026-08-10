Ben Slater

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Clarence Gardens 5039
- Hyde Park 5061
- Malvern 5061
- Unley Park 5061
- Fullarton 5063
- Goodwood 5034
- Hawthorn 5062
- Kings Park 5034
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:45 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:45 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:45 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I would just like to say that your professionalism and attentiveness is quite remarkable, not only that your honest/relaxed yet concise correspondence is very welcoming and satisfying to deal with. I hope you are doing well for yourself in your chosen field because you certainly deserve to be. We are very thankful to have found your services, you bring a breath of fresh air in a industry (Australian housing) which seems to be monopolised by individuals with much less trustworthy demeanours
J Mitchelson, ACT
Ben was fantastic! Very informative and helpful - Ben was able to answer all of our questions and make the process very easy and comfortable.
A Gherghetta, SA
Absolutely fantastic. Very professional, and efficient! Genuinely alleviated the stress of the whole mortgage process. Couldn't recommend Ben more highly!!!
L Kelly, SA