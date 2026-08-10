Ben Slater

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Unley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ben Slater, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanks for stopping by. Undertaking a financial commitment as significant as a mortgage can be a daunting and stressful experience. But we’re here to help. As an experienced Aussie Broker and Director of Aussie Unley, I have over a decade of helping people with their property journeys. My team can help take the stress out of your home loan application process so you can enjoy the rewarding parts.

It's the customer relationship throughout the journey to own your home that separates me from other brokers. From purchasing your first home or investment property to searching for a better deal to same some money, consolidate your debts or extract some cash out for those renovations, I am here to help.

Using Aussie’s industry leading Platform search through thousands of loans from Aussie's extensive panel of lenders I can help find you the best product to suit your personal needs and financial situation. We can also help with financing other assets, such as cars and equipment via our devoted and skilled team.

Send me an email, give me a call or book an appointment via the website or the app either in store at Aussie Unley, via the phone or via video appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Clarence Gardens 5039
  • Hyde Park 5061
  • Malvern 5061
  • Unley Park 5061
  • Fullarton 5063
  • Goodwood 5034
  • Hawthorn 5062
  • Kings Park 5034

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:45 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:45 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:45 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61499773743

Email: benjamin.slater@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61499773743

Email: benjamin.slater@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

I would just like to say that your professionalism and attentiveness is quite remarkable, not only that your honest/relaxed yet concise correspondence is very welcoming and satisfying to deal with. I hope you are doing well for yourself in your chosen field because you certainly deserve to be. We are very thankful to have found your services, you bring a breath of fresh air in a industry (Australian housing) which seems to be monopolised by individuals with much less trustworthy demeanours

J Mitchelson, ACT

Ben was fantastic! Very informative and helpful - Ben was able to answer all of our questions and make the process very easy and comfortable.

A Gherghetta, SA

Absolutely fantastic. Very professional, and efficient! Genuinely alleviated the stress of the whole mortgage process. Couldn't recommend Ben more highly!!!

L Kelly, SA

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.