Benjamin Vagg

About me
I specialise in
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
Areas I service
- Ashgrove 4060
- Auchenflower 4066
- Kelvin Grove 4059
- Milton 4064
- Paddington 4064
- Red Hill 4059
Monday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
10/10 Ben and his team were great and walked us through the whole process and explained options we didn’t realise we had. Ben obviously has a lot of care for clients, he often worked past business for us without asking. I highly recommend Ben.
Calvin
We are finally homeowners! Just wanted to give him a huge shoutout too as there were many times where I reached out to ask endless questions and advice on where to go throughout this process. He goes above and beyond for his clients and provides a lot of insight that would help in making informed decisions when purchasing a home. Furthermore, we dealt with a unique and tricky situation, and he was able to get us pre-approved and settled in such a short timeframe. Thanks so much Ben!
The Dongs
We owe the fact that we now own a home to Ben - that is not an overstatement. After months of saving and anxiety about our ability to own a home in Paddington, I bit the bullet and decided to get some professional advice from a broker. Ben was relentless in working hard for us to get the right mortgage at the best rate for our financial circumstances and taught us a lot about what is possible in this space. If I had kept plugging away saving on my own (based on my own knowledge of what we could afford) we might not have bought a home for years and potentially have been priced out of the area. If you want someone who will work as hard as your do for your money to help you get the mortgage you want - by all means, ask for Ben here in Paddington.
Fraser