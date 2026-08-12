Benjamin Vagg

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Paddington

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Benjamin Vagg, Aussie Team Member

About me

Ben is a dynamic mortgage broker with a wealth of experience in the property industry, and a fresh perspective. With a deep understanding of purchases, refinancing, new home builds, and investment properties, Ben is dedicated to helping clients navigate the often complex world of finance. His approach is hands-on and personalized, ensuring each client receives the expert guidance and tailored solutions they need.

Over the years, he’s honed his expertise, becoming a trusted advisor for individuals and families at various stages of their property journeys. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer, refinancing your current home, or building an investment portfolio, Ben has the skills and knowledge to guide you every step of the way.

Ben took on the challenge of becoming an Aussie Fanchisee last year, buying to Aussie Paddington. This entrepreneurial venture has broadened his skill set, giving him a deeper understanding of business operations, financial management, and customer service. His experience as a store owner has enhanced his ability to provide innovative solutions to his clients and build lasting, trusted relationships. It’s also given him a unique perspective on the importance of financial flexibility and strategic decision-making.

Ben’s clients benefit from his comprehensive knowledge of the mortgage market and his firsthand experience in business ownership. Whether you’re looking to explore mortgage rates, cash back offers, or simply need advice on your next step, Ben is here to help. Reach out to him today, and let his expertise and entrepreneurial spirit help you achieve your property goals with confidence.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Ashgrove 4060
  • Auchenflower 4066
  • Kelvin Grove 4059
  • Milton 4064
  • Paddington 4064
  • Red Hill 4059

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61458612192

Email: benjamin.vagg@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61458612192

Email: benjamin.vagg@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

10/10 Ben and his team were great and walked us through the whole process and explained options we didn’t realise we had. Ben obviously has a lot of care for clients, he often worked past business for us without asking. I highly recommend Ben.

Calvin

We are finally homeowners! Just wanted to give him a huge shoutout too as there were many times where I reached out to ask endless questions and advice on where to go throughout this process. He goes above and beyond for his clients and provides a lot of insight that would help in making informed decisions when purchasing a home. Furthermore, we dealt with a unique and tricky situation, and he was able to get us pre-approved and settled in such a short timeframe. Thanks so much Ben!

The Dongs

We owe the fact that we now own a home to Ben - that is not an overstatement. After months of saving and anxiety about our ability to own a home in Paddington, I bit the bullet and decided to get some professional advice from a broker. Ben was relentless in working hard for us to get the right mortgage at the best rate for our financial circumstances and taught us a lot about what is possible in this space. If I had kept plugging away saving on my own (based on my own knowledge of what we could afford) we might not have bought a home for years and potentially have been priced out of the area. If you want someone who will work as hard as your do for your money to help you get the mortgage you want - by all means, ask for Ben here in Paddington.

Fraser

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