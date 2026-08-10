Ben Vickers

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Bentleigh

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Ben Vickers, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your investment portfolio, looking for a home loan can be both a daunting and time consuming experience. I know, I've experienced it. I like to see myself as an expert "personal shopper" for your finances.  I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to get you a great rate and more importantly a solution that's tailored to meet your needs. I appreciate that many of my clients are time poor, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow-up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property. I offer a caring and grounded approach and my aim is to save you time and money and effort. I understand that the world of finance can be confusing and I'd love to work with you to answer questions along the way and guide you through the process with a minimum of fuss. Please feel free to call me directly to make an appointment to discuss your needs. I'm available 7 days a week and I can come and meet you in your home or workplace, in my office at Bentleigh, or at a time and place that suits you. I look forward to meeting you and helping you to reach your financial dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bentleigh 3204
  • Mckinnon 3204
  • Moorabbin 3189

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421507677

Email: benjamin.vickers@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61421507677

Email: benjamin.vickers@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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