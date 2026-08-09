Bhavna Chopra

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Bhavna Chopra, Aussie Team Member

About me

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Sun, 9 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 4:00 PM-8:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Wednesday: 4:00 PM-8:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-8:30 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-8:30 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-8:30 PM

Phone: +61423921441

Email: bhavna.chopra@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61423921441

Email: bhavna.chopra@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

The service provided by Bhavna was second to none! Her dedication to understanding our financial goals and setting the pathway for achieving them was very much appreciated. Her expertise in navigating complex financing structures was highly valuable in achieving a great result for us and our dream home.

Owen H.

Getting refinancing for me was a difficult case. I had reached out to several brokers but Bhavna was the only one that that put the extra hard work in for my case. She did all the research and came up with great options. Then COVID-19 happened and that meant all our options were gone. Bhavna didn't give up and put in the extra hard work needed to find a solution that would still work. She is very honest and responsive and a pleasure to work with. I highly recommend Bhavna for anyone who is looking for a genuine Mortgage Broker that will go that extra mile to help make your dream a reality.

Ryan R.

?Bhavna was very understanding and assured us to do what we feel is best for us, and not to worry about any of the work we had completed to that point. We had regular updates in email and message formats if we could not answer our calls?

Kathleen C.

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