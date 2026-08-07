Bill Alamsah

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Bill Alamsah, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Bill Alamsah, I am your local Mortgage Broker with Aussie and a member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). I am available for appointments in or out of the office, 7 days a week. Best of all, an appointment is fee free and I can meet you at a time and place that suit you. I pride myself in delivering exceptional experience for my customers and ensure all of your expectations are met and exceeded. To me it is all about my customers, it is not about me, it is not about any Lender or Bank, it is about you. My primary goal is to allow everyone the opportunity to achieve their dream by helping you find the right solution to suit your needs. I will simply guide you through the step by step process and be your main point of contact in your journey to achieve your financial freedom. Whether you're looking to purchase your first home, improve your investment portfolio, need a construction loan to build your dream home or in need of loan health check, I'm here to help you. As our unique Toolbox software is updated daily, I am able to compare thousands of loans from up to 20 lenders on our panel^, including the major banks and our own award winning Aussie home loan products and provide a comparison to select the right loan to save you time, money and effort. I can also offer various ways to ensure you and your assets are protected. When was the last time you had a home loan health check? Call me on 0439 888 338 or email: bill.alamsah@aussie.com.au at any time to arrange an appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 7:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61439888338

Email: bill.alamsah@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61439888338

Email: bill.alamsah@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.