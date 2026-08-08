Bob Bolton

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Bob Bolton, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Bob Bolton and I am an Aussie Mortgage Broker residing in Rochedale and servicing south east Queensland including all suburbs of Brisbane and the Gold Coast. With so many home and investment loan products available it can be very confusing and time consuming to make the correct choice. I am here to help you find the right product to suits your needs and more importantly could save you money. I am an accredited home loan specialist with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). With access to over 20 lenders and thousands of products, my specialised mortgage assistance will help make the decision simple and time effective. My home loan services are solution focused and I could personalise your finance to fit your specific needs, whether you are purchasing your first home, next home, construction, an investment property or refinancing. I can also assist with First Home Buyers Grant, Home Builder Grant, deposit guarantees and commercial/asset financing. Aussie also offers a range of general insurance products such as mortgage protection, building, home & contents and landlord insurance. You can be secure in the knowledge that you are dealing with a reputable, industry award winning company that has been a consumer champion for over a decade. As a home owner and investor myself, I know how important it is to find not only the right loan but the right person to work with. I take great pride in building long term relationships with my customers by providing a professional and friendly service that is available during and after business hours. You can contact me on 07 3248 5000, on my mobile 0458 345 395 or via email bob.bolton@aussie.com.au  to arrange a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61458345395

Email: bob.bolton@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61458345395

Email: bob.bolton@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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