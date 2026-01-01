Brandon Smith

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Brandon Smith, Aussie Team Member

About me

As an Aussie Broker, I can assist you with all of your lending needs. Whether it be your home loan, car loan, commercial loan, business loan or equipment finance. I am a qualified Mortgage Broker, holding a Certificate IV and Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking. With so many options out there, finding the right loan can be a complex task. But at Aussie, we make it simple. With our unique search tools, I can pull together thousands^ of loans from major lenders to find the right deal for you, all at no cost. Please contact me directly on 0416 013 582 or email me at brandon.smith@aussie.com.au ^Not all lenders are available through all brokers.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61416013582

Email: brandon.smith@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61416013582

Email: brandon.smith@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.