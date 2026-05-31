Brent Compton

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

Brent Compton, Aussie Team Member

About me

Background: With over 20 years in real estate, including a successful sales career in Queensland and ownership of a top-performing agency in Perth’s CBD.I bring a deep understanding of buyer and seller psychology to every transaction. I'm enthusiastic about helping buyers succeed now, having assisted so many sellers during my sales career.

Able to transfer my skills to any market, I can safely assist clients securing quality forever homes, first homes and/or investment properties right across Western Australia. I’m known for cutting through the noise, offering clear, honest advice, and negotiating strategically to achieve outstanding results. I'm also able to work with clients nationally, providing expert guidance across multiple states.

﻿Focus area: Specialist in helping owner occupiers and investors across Perth, regional WA and interstate buy anything from large family homes and townhouses to inner city apartments and long term investment properties.

﻿Known for: Straight talking, expert advice grounded in real world sales experience. Strong negotiation skills and sharp market insight. Calm and determined offering outcome driven support through every stage of the buying process.

﻿Outside of work: I keep active with Over 45s soccer (affectionately known as “walking soccer”), a bit of golf, and regular gym sessions. At home, I live with my wife and daughter on our small farm in the Perth Hills, where life is equal parts peaceful and productive.

Let's talk

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Sun, 31 May, 8:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0419523377

Email: brent.compton@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: 0419523377

Email: brent.compton@aussiehomes.com.au