Brent Plant

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Burnie

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Brent Plant, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, looking for a home loan can be both a daunting and time consuming experience. I know, I've experienced it. My name is Brent Plant and I am franchisee of Aussie Burnie and covering the whole of North West Tasmania. I like to see myself as an expert "personal shopper" for your finances. Why go direct to a bank when you can enjoy my individually tailored services at no cost to you. I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to find you a solution that's tailored to meet your needs. I appreciate that time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow-up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property. I offer a caring and grounded approach and my aim is to save you time and money. I understand that the world of finance can be confusing and I'd appreciate the opportunity to work with you, to answer questions along the way, and guide you through the process with a minimum of fuss. Please feel free to either email or call me directly for a chat to discuss your needs. I'm available at anytime and I can come and meet you in your home or workplace, in my office or at a time and place that suits you. I look forward to meeting you and helping you to reach your financial dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Aberdeen 7310
  • Ambleside 7310
  • Brooklyn 7320
  • Burnie 7320
  • Camdale 7320
  • Cooee 7320
  • Devonport 7310
  • Don 7310

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61409313050

Email: brent.plant@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61409313050

Email: brent.plant@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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