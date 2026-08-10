Brett Davies I

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Tamworth

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Brett Davies I, Aussie Team Member

About me

During my 43-year career, I’ve learned that everyone has a unique story, and people value honesty and fairness above all. Clear communication about what, why, and how things are done helps people feel more at ease, especially when it's part of their personal journey. This understanding enables me to guide clients through every step of the home loan process, whether they are buying their first home, family home, or investment property.

As part of Aussie, I have access to a large panel of banks and lenders, and I’m confident that our home loan matching software can find the right loan for each client. With a Diploma of Financial Services (Finance & Mortgage Broking) and MFAA accreditation, I joined my son Matthew at our Aussie Home Loan Franchise in 2016. Having lived and worked in Tamworth for most of my life, I have a deep understanding of the region and its communities. If you want an honest, transparent journey, give me a call and let Aussie Tamworth help you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Tamworth 2340
  • Somerton 2340
  • Bowling Alley Point 2340
  • Calala 2340
  • Carroll 2340
  • Duncans Creek 2340
  • Dungowan 2340
  • East Tamworth 2340

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411777598

Email: brett.davies2@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61411777598

Email: brett.davies2@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.