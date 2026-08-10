Brian Peer

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Brian Peer, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi. My name is Brian Peer. Call me to arrange an obligation free appointment to discuss your financial and property needs. I'm here to find you the right loan and provide customer service that leaves you feeling positive about your future. Home Loans are a specialty When you're looking for a home loan, it's important to have the right information available to you. As a fully accredited member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I can assist you, whether you're a First Home Buyer, Refinancing, or Consolidating debts. With Aussie's unique search tools,  I can give you access to a large variety of lenders and products all designed around your goals I will work with you each step of the loan process, keeping you fully informed through to settlement and beyond. I can also assist you with obtaining Mortgage Protection Insurance. If you are looking to sell or purchase, unlimited access to the latest property reports in South Australia are available to all my clients free of charge. With hundreds of home loan options available from Aussie's panel of lenders ... we'll be sure to find the right one for you. Call me anytime on 0438 887 212 to arrange an appointment at a location and time suitable to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:30AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Life Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 12:30AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61438887212

Email: brian.peer@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61438887212

Email: brian.peer@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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