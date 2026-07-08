Burhan Bajwa

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

Book an appointment
Burhan Bajwa, Aussie Team Member

About me

Background: Canberra-based buyer’s agent with over six years of experience in the real estate industry. With a background in real estate, construction, and investment, he brings a practical and strategic approach to property buying.

Focus area: Owner Occupiers -Canberra and Surrounding areas, South coast NSW.

Investors Nationwide

Known for: Known for his professionalism and results-driven approach, Burhan Bajwa has earned a reputation for delivering strong outcomes in competitive property markets. He is valued for his clear communication, reliability, and ability to simplify complex decisions, giving clients confidence throughout the buying process.

Outside of work: When not working and hunting deals for clients, I'm playing Golf and going for runs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 8 July, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 8 July, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0406575933

Email: burhan.bajwa@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: 0406575933

Email: burhan.bajwa@aussiehomes.com.au