Callum Kerr

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Northcote

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Callum Kerr, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finding it tough navigating through the home loan jungle? Whether you?re a first home buyer, investor or looking to refinance I can help find the loan that?s right for you. Here at Aussie Northcote, we have hundreds of home loans from the major Banks, other lenders and our own Aussie Loans. I am so confident of being able to meet your needs, whatever they may be. It can be a difficult task sifting through all the home loan information that is available. That?s where our state of the art software package can help. I am available for home consultation, at our office or a location convenient to you. I have been involved in Mortgage Broking for over 10 years and during this period have assisted many clients with home ownership. Prior to joining Aussie Northcote I was involved in the Real Estate Industry.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Northcote 3070

    Let's talk

    Book an appointment

    Choose a time

    Sun, 9 August, 11:45PM

    Next Appointment

    Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

    Saturday: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

    Sunday: By Appointment

    Phone: +61488400301

    Email: callum.kerr@aussie.com.au

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    Phone: +61488400301

    Email: callum.kerr@aussie.com.au

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    CBA
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