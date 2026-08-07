About me
I specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas I service
- Ashgrove 4060
- Auchenflower 4066
- Kelvin Grove 4059
- Milton 4064
- Paddington 4064
- Red Hill 4059
- Chapel Hill 4069
- Chelmer 4068
Monday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Callum has done an exceptional job - he has made the entire enquiry process accessible, and enjoyable.
Tim D.
I am incredibly grateful for the exceptional service provided by Callum from Aussie Home Loans, Paddington. He was patient, knowledgeable, and always willing to explain the details of the home loan process. I had lots of questions, and he took the time to ensure I understood every step. What really stood out to me was his professionalism and his ability to find the best loan options for my situation. I highly recommend Callum to anyone looking for a knowledgeable, supportive, and reliable home loan broker.
Claudia
Callum Lamont went way over and above in working with us. He was not only an extreme pleasure to deal with, he made the process so simple, it was actually enjoyable. I would recommend Callum and Aussie Home Loans Paddington to anyone looking for first class service and a great result!
Jill