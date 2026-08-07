Callum Lamont

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Paddington

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Callum Lamont, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a Mortgage Broker at Aussie, my mission is to simplify the mortgage process for my clients. Whether you're a first home buyer, looking to refinance, or considering an investment property, I'm here to assist you every step of the way. I take immense pride in delivering personalised strategies that align with your unique goals and financial situation.

What sets me apart is my commitment to transparency, honesty, and exceptional customer service. I believe in empowering my clients with knowledge, so they can make informed decisions about their mortgage options. I stay updated with the latest industry trends and lending products to ensure you receive the best possible advice.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Ashgrove 4060
  • Auchenflower 4066
  • Kelvin Grove 4059
  • Milton 4064
  • Paddington 4064
  • Red Hill 4059
  • Chapel Hill 4069
  • Chelmer 4068

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61428902134

Email: callum.lamont@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61428902134

Email: callum.lamont@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Callum has done an exceptional job - he has made the entire enquiry process accessible, and enjoyable.

Tim D.

I am incredibly grateful for the exceptional service provided by Callum from Aussie Home Loans, Paddington. He was patient, knowledgeable, and always willing to explain the details of the home loan process. I had lots of questions, and he took the time to ensure I understood every step. What really stood out to me was his professionalism and his ability to find the best loan options for my situation. I highly recommend Callum to anyone looking for a knowledgeable, supportive, and reliable home loan broker.

Claudia

Callum Lamont went way over and above in working with us. He was not only an extreme pleasure to deal with, he made the process so simple, it was actually enjoyable. I would recommend Callum and Aussie Home Loans Paddington to anyone looking for first class service and a great result!

Jill

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