Candyce Johnson

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Everton Park

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Candyce Johnson, Aussie Team Member

About me

https://youtu.be/8RnE4ZRdg0o Your finance matters shouldn't stir up feelings of scepticism or doubt. I understand there are so many different products and policies to master. So this is where I can help you ... Hi, my name is Candyce Johnson and I'm the Franchisee of Aussie Everton Park.  I have been a Senior Broker with Aussie since 2004. It is my job to help you find the loan that works best to suit your needs and make the whole process as easy as possible, while working with you in a professional and ethical manner, with a bit of fun along the way. With years of industry experience and knowledge behind me, I have broken down the details for those really tricky scenarios. I negotiate with each lender to help people find long term solutions to creating wealth.  I can explain things in a way that makes sense. I build strong, long lasting and personable experiences with all of my clients. So when you become my client, it's not a one-off transaction, it's a relationship with real longevity. Here's a little process flow to explain what's involved when you book an appointment with me: STEP 1: INITIAL DISCUSSIONS. We'll start by me getting to know and understand you through a meeting, completing a questionnaire, needs analysis and credit guide. I'll also do my homework for you before we meet so we can spend most of the time addressing any questions you may have. STEP 2: NEGOTIATION FOR YOU. Once we've met and I've reviewed your scenario in detail, I then work hard negotiating with the different chosen lenders to determine the most suitable solution, tailored to your needs. STEP 3: RECOMMENDATION. I then provide you my recommendations and answer any questions you may have so you can make an informed decision.   STEP 4: APPLICATION SUBMISSION. Once you've made your decision, I will submit your application to your chosen lender and keep you up to date with the progress. STEP 5: UNCONDITIONAL / FORMAL APPROVAL. This is the fun part for me ... when I inform you that you're getting the money! STEP 6: CONFIRMATION/ SETTLEMENT. I'll then confirm with you when your money has been distributed to your chosen destination. STEP 7: POST SETTLEMENT REVIEWS. I set myself milestone reminders to check in with you from time to time throughout your loan period just to make sure you are well on the track to achieving your financial goals. I'm here to assist you at any time along your journey to wealth creation, as and when your circumstances change and new goals are set.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Brookside Centre 4053
  • Enoggera 4051
  • Everton Park 4053
  • Gaythorne 4051
  • Mitchelton 4053
  • Stafford 4053
  • Grovely 4054
  • Oxford Park 4053

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408281512

Email: candyce.johnson@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61408281512

Email: candyce.johnson@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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