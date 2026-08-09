Carlie McDonald

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Mornington

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Carlie McDonald, Aussie Team Member

About me

My name is Carlie McDonald and I am the principal at Aussie Carrum Downs. I am a mum of two young children who are active sports kids and I am involved in in a variety of local clubs and sports programs within the Carrum Downs region. I have been a Mortgage Broker with Aussie for several years and have my Certificate IV and Diploma of Mortgage Broking, I have worked within the finance industry for over the past 15 years. I love what I do in the Mortgage Broking Industry as there is a great reward that comes from helping people. I pride myself on being connected to all of my clients. I feel the pain and anxiety that can be felt through the application to settlement process, however my job is to take that stress off the customer to make it the smoothest process possible. The areas I specialise in are: * First home buying * Refinancing to consolidate or conduct renovations * Beating car dealership quotes with better rates for car loans * Refinancing to get a better rate and decrease payments If you have a question or query in regards to purchasing a home or car and asset finance, do not hesitate to contact me on 03 9782 1431 or visit me at Aussie Carrum Downs. No question is silly when it comes to understanding your largest asset.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Baxter 3911
  • Moorooduc 3933
  • Mornington 3931

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61427187065

Email: carlie.mcdonald@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61427187065

Email: carlie.mcdonald@aussie.com.au

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