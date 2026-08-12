Cassandra Briggs

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Toukley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Cassandra Briggs, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for visiting my page. I am fully accredited by the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking). Considering the many different home loans available, comparing them all would take weeks, and who has time for that! That's where I come in, as your Local Aussie Broker I can compare thousands of products from 20 different lenders to help you find the best product to suit your needs and help you achieve your dreams. As an Aussie Broker I can also help you with Mortgage Protection Insurance. The benefit for you is I can take the stress out of the whole process and an appointment with me is free of charge. I can see you day or night, 7 days a week at a time and place that suits you. To arrange an appointment, call me on 0404 035 267. Follow Cassandra Briggs on Facebook   Coverage The Central Coast Sydney

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Gorokan 2263
  • Hamlyn Terrace 2259
  • Kanwal 2259
  • Lake Haven 2263
  • Noraville 2263
  • Toukley 2263
  • Woongarrah 2259

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404035267

Email: cassandra.briggs@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61404035267

Email: cassandra.briggs@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.