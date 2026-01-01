Cassandra Joseph

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Balgowlah

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Cassandra Joseph, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 12 years of experience in the Mortgage Broking Industry, Cassandra, the Franchisee of Aussie Balgowlah is passionate in assisting people achieve their financial goals by delivering personalised, client-focused solutions, tailored to each individual’s needs. She desires to make the mortgage and lending process streamless by providing open communication, support and unsurpassed knowledge. Cassandra is always willing to help and keeps her client’s best interest at heart, leaving them unburdened and free to focus on other priorities. With a genuine love for nature and animals, in her spare time, Cassandra enjoys going for walks on the beach with her fur baby Max.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Balgowlah 2093
  • Balgowlah Heights 2093
  • Curl Curl 2096
  • Manly 2095
  • Manly Vale 2093
  • North Balgowlah 2093

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61408303959

Email: cassandra.joseph@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61408303959

Email: cassandra.joseph@aussie.com.au

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ING
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