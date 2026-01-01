Catherine Dodd

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Neutral Bay

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Catherine Dodd, Aussie Team Member

About me

Welcome to my page Now, more than ever, a good Mortgage Broker can help you in the current environment to ensure that you are getting the right options and support for your immediate and ongoing home loan requirements. We are seeing some real competition coming back into the mortgage market which is great for the consumer with a home loan, or if you are thinking of getting a home hoan. My Background - I have been with Aussie for 13 years as a fully accredited MFAA Mortgage Broker and with over 25 years experience in Banking and Finance I offer my customers a complete home loan experience. - In April 2016 I was delighted to become one of the Franchise Principals at Aussie Neutral Bay -  www.aussie.com.au/neutralbay As your mortgage broker I will work with you through all stages of the home loan process. From your first enquiry, all the way through to settlement and in the years that follow, I will be there for your ongoing financial requirements. With the loan market changing at such a quick pace, a free 'Home Loan Health Check'  appointment every year is all part of the service that I can provide. Our unique mortgage calculator makes comparing home loans easy and let's us do the hard work for you. What makes me different?   As a home owner myself I know how important it is to find not only the right loan but the right person to work with. I take great pride in building long term relationships with my clients by providing a professional and friendly service that is available during and after business hours. When we meet to discuss your home loan requirements it really is all about what is right for you. Choosing the right home or investment loan may seem complex and confusing the first time (or even the second time) around. This is where I can help you understand the different options and how they will work for your current situation. So whether you are looking for the lowest rate or the most flexible loan I will help you find what you need and compare the thousands of loans from our panel of lenders. And the great news is an appointment with me is at absolutely no cost to you.  I have helped many of my customers find a the right home loan for them and look forward to helping my new clients do the same, so please don't hesitate to get in touch with me. You can follow me on Facebook. Click Here.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cremorne 2090
  • Cremorne Point 2090
  • Neutral Bay 2089

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417063572

Email: catherine.dodd@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61417063572

Email: catherine.dodd@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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