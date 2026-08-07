Chanaka Lokubalasuriya

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Chanaka Lokubalasuriya, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Chanaka, your local Aussie Mortgage Broker. I’ve been helping Australians achieve their property goals since 2017, and I’m passionate about making the home loan process simple, transparent, and stress free.

Whether you’re buying your first home, refinancing for a better deal, or building your investment portfolio, I’ll guide you through every step with honest advice and a genuine commitment to finding the right solution for you, not just for now but for the long term.

As a proud family man, I understand how important it is to create stability and opportunity for your loved ones. When I’m not helping clients, you’ll often find me on the sidelines cheering my kids on at their weekend sports.

With access to thousands of loans from over 25 leading lenders, backed by Aussie's powerful tools and trusted reputation, I’ll do the legwork to help you secure a loan that truly fits your needs.

Let’s chat about how I can help you take the next step in your property journey.

📞 Call or text me today to get started.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61425747310

Email: chanaka.lokubalasuriya@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61425747310

Email: chanaka.lokubalasuriya@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

“Our broker, Chanaka was very thorough, patient and professional throughout the entire process. He always kept us informed with what was happening and was an excellent communicator. Can not thank him enough for all his work.”

Mark P

“We're very happy with the level of service that we received from Chanaka. Our remortgaging requirements were more complex than average but Chanaka worked with us to come up with a good solution. At every step, he presented multiple options and was always available for questions. Would recommend.“

Prabha P

“Chanaka has been professional, knowledgeable and friendly when assisting with our mortgage applications. He has been very helpful and listened to our needs and sourced loans in a timely manner that suited our needs.“

Lisa S

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.