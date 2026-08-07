Charlie Azzi

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Charlie Azzi, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello. I'm Charlie. I am your local Aussie broker here to help you find the right home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. If you're ready to move now or just need some guidance on how to get started, get in touch on 0430469505. With access to over 20 lenders on our panel, I can go through hundreds of home loans to help you find a suitable option. Right now, you're probably feeling both excited and also overwhelmed about buying your property. There's a lot to think about and do so that's why it's important that you have a mortgage broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and helps you get there. Why choose me? I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker, accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). I come from a wealth of experience working in the finance industry for over 12 years, and understand the property market and trends. Whether you're a first home buyer, investor, upgrader or just looking to refinance to lower your loan repayments, I will take you through the necessary steps to get the right home loan for you. And don't forget, an appointment with me is free! Get in touch today by phone or email charlie.azzi@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Phone: +61430469505

Email: charbel.azzi@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61430469505

Email: charbel.azzi@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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