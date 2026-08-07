Charbel Katrib

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Charbel Katrib, Aussie Team Member

About me

As your Aussie Mobile Broker, I am committed to you as my client, to understand your current financial situation and objectives so I can find the right lending solution to meet your needs. I will manage your loan process from start to finish, providing regular updates at every stage of your application to ensure a smooth experience. The main goal is to help you take the stress out of getting your loan approved and settled, regardless of what your goal is.

With 25+ lenders at my disposal, contact me today for a free chat about your options.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61450707057

Email: charbel.katrib@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61450707057

Email: charbel.katrib@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.