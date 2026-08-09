Charmayne Stacey

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Charmayne Stacey, Aussie Team Member

About me

With over 30 years experience within the financial service industry, I can assist with refinancing, purchasing, investing and government grants. Call me for more information, to book a free appointment to discuss

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-8:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61431184006

Email: charmayne.stacey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61431184006

Email: charmayne.stacey@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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