Cheryl Cocks

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Golden Grove

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Cheryl Cocks, Aussie Team Member

About me

Are you overwhelmed by the mortgage maze? Let me help you sort out the puzzle. As an Aussie Mortgage Broker, I can access an extensive number of lenders for you, and help tailor a mortgage to suit your needs. An appointment with me is at no cost to you, and I am available to meet with you at the Aussie office located in Golden Grove. You may just want to do a health check on your current mortgage situation, or you might be a first home buyer, or even an investment buyer. Whatever the need, I will be able to assist you to find a suitable solution. To arrange an obligation free appointment, please give me a call on 0477 184 049 .   Follow me on Facebook

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Golden Grove 5125
  • Greenwith 5125
  • Gulfview Heights 5096
  • Salisbury Heights 5109
  • Surrey Downs 5126
  • Wynn Vale 5127
  • Yatala Vale 5126

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Sunday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Phone: +61477184049

Email: cheryl.cocks@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61477184049

Email: cheryl.cocks@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Cheryl is by far the hardest-working and outcome driven broker I've had the pleasure of working with. The key differentiator with Cheryl is her high level of communication and quick response times. I'm always kept in the loop with the progress of applications and with enough detail to avoid unnecessary email banter. Still a customer and won't be looking elsewhere! Thanks Cheryl!

Sava

Read every article, borrowed every book, we we?re going to build a house, we thought we knew what it took. Found ourselves a builder, found ourselves a block of land, but once our deposits were paid,no one wanted to lend a hand. Floor plans took months, land agent wouldn?t answer the phone. Council limitations,caused changes to our home! But then we met our Aussie broker, she got them all in line, approvals from the banks and settlements on time. Next time I think we?ll buy established, maybe even rent it out, but we?ll definitely call our Aussie broker, of that there is no doubt!

Milly

We had banks refusing us because I was casual, we also had banks telling us we would need $100,000 as a deposit which would have just put buying a house out of reach! Cheryl found us a great deal with Aussie smaller deposit and smaller repayments! We couldn't have been happier with the help we received from Cheryl she did an amazing job!!

Rebecca

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.