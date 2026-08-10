Cheryl Cocks

About me
I specialise in
- Car Loan
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Golden Grove 5125
- Greenwith 5125
- Gulfview Heights 5096
- Salisbury Heights 5109
- Surrey Downs 5126
- Wynn Vale 5127
- Yatala Vale 5126
Monday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM
Thursday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM
Friday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM
Saturday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM
Sunday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM
What our customers say
Cheryl is by far the hardest-working and outcome driven broker I've had the pleasure of working with. The key differentiator with Cheryl is her high level of communication and quick response times. I'm always kept in the loop with the progress of applications and with enough detail to avoid unnecessary email banter. Still a customer and won't be looking elsewhere! Thanks Cheryl!
Sava
Read every article, borrowed every book, we we?re going to build a house, we thought we knew what it took. Found ourselves a builder, found ourselves a block of land, but once our deposits were paid,no one wanted to lend a hand. Floor plans took months, land agent wouldn?t answer the phone. Council limitations,caused changes to our home! But then we met our Aussie broker, she got them all in line, approvals from the banks and settlements on time. Next time I think we?ll buy established, maybe even rent it out, but we?ll definitely call our Aussie broker, of that there is no doubt!
Milly
We had banks refusing us because I was casual, we also had banks telling us we would need $100,000 as a deposit which would have just put buying a house out of reach! Cheryl found us a great deal with Aussie smaller deposit and smaller repayments! We couldn't have been happier with the help we received from Cheryl she did an amazing job!!
Rebecca