Christopher Bonnici

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Gawler

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Christopher Bonnici, Aussie Team Member

About me

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • WULAGI 0812
  • Muirhead 0810
  • Casuarina 0810
  • Brinkin 0810
  • Anula 0812
  • Alawa 0810
  • Yarrawonga 0830
  • Woodroffe 0830

Let's talk

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Choose a time

Monday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421278974

Email: chris.bonnici@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421278974

Email: chris.bonnici@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.