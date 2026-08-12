Christopher Carstens

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Christopher Carstens, Aussie Team Member

About me

With extensive knowledge within the Real Estate and Finance Industries my experience expands over 7 years. My role as The Senior Aussie Mortgage Broker based in Melbourne, is to work with you to find a home loan to suit your specific needs. I will assess your financial and personal situation as well as manage the whole process from start to finish to ensure a streamlined, stress-free process for you. As a fully accredited Mortgage Broker holding a Diploma of Financial Services and Mortgage Broking, and accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), I can help you to: Buy your first home Refinance your current home loan to consolidate your debts or to use the equity to purchase another property  Build your investment property portfolio  Buy a commercial property  Establish a savings plan to help you reach your future goals My mission is to exceed your expectations through a collaborative and personalised approach to tailor a solution to suit your needs whilst building long term relationships to ensure you are always kept up to date with the lowest rate, the most flexible home loan or to help you understand the home loan process and the current market. I'll compare the loans offered by our panel of lenders to find you the home loan that will help you achieve your property buying goals. If you are ready to purchase your property now or just need some guidance on how to get started, feel free to get in contact with me for a FREE consultation in person.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61411444211

Email: chris.carstens@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61411444211

Email: chris.carstens@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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ANZ
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