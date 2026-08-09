Chris Cloete

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Kawana

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Chris Cloete, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am the Franchise owner at Aussie Kawana and have over 35 years of experience in banking & financial services. My expertise spans across a wide range of services including but not limited to residential home lending, asset finance, investments and financial planning. I am passionate about assisting my customers to secure finance that is right for them in order to attain what is important to them such as owning their own property, investing in property and creating wealth through building up equity to further increase their asset base. I also ensure that my customers obtain the most suitable deal when it comes to financing a car, caravan, boat or even business assets. My customers can always be assured that I have their needs as my first priority throughout the whole process as I believe in having customers (friends) for life. Give me a call today for a free, no obligation meeting to see how I can assist you with your finance needs!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Birtinya 4575
  • Bokarina 4575
  • Buddina 4575
  • Glenview 4553
  • Meridan Plains 4551
  • Palmview 4553
  • Parrearra 4575
  • Warana 4575

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61448771414

Email: chris.cloete@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61448771414

Email: chris.cloete@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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