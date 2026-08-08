Christopher Eyers

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Neutral Bay

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Christopher Eyers, Aussie Team Member

About me

Enjoy helping people start to understand their mortgage options and getting them into their own home or building their future wealth through investment purchases. I have had a long term interest in property and been an active property owner and investor across off-the-plan, townhouse, houses and holiday rental property - I enjoy using this experience to help make things easier for my clients. Get in touch today and remember, an appointment with me is at no cost to you!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Cremorne 2090
  • Cremorne Point 2090
  • Neutral Bay 2089

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61478850110

Email: chris.eyers@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61478850110

Email: chris.eyers@aussie.com.au

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