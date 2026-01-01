Chris Gamble

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
Areas I service
- Darch 6065
- Madeley 6065
- Kingsley 6026
- Woodvale 6026
- Alkimos 6038
- Butler 6036
- Eglinton 6034
- Jindalee 6036
Monday: 9:30 AM-7:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:30 AM-7:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM-3:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Chris and the team are exceptional at what they do. Their customer service is far above what I've experienced at other places, they'll help you get the most out of your position as possible, with what you want. If you need to understand something better, just ask and they will explain it I would highly recommend them!
Ryan B
This team is 100% the dream team! Dealing with Chris to help us sort out a new loan has been nothing short of seamless and perfect. He has absolutely gone above and beyond our needs, gave us advice on what to do with our finances and accounts and has been more helpful than I ever expected. We will use Chris for the rest of our financing lives and cant recommend enough!
Renna S
We’ve dealt with many brokers and none compare to Chris. He is thorough, professional and honest. Everytime we need to engage with a broker, he’s available and ready to help. Chris is a broker you can trust!
Nanci R