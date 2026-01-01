Chris Gamble

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Butler

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Chris Gamble, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am passionate about helping customers find their own tailored solution to their home loan needs. Whether it's your first home, new home, refinancing for a better deal or creating an investment portfolio. Each situation requires a unique experience which starts with your goals. Working in customer service for over 10 years has allowed me to quickly identify how we can best help you achieve your goals.

Through your home ownership journey, it is important to have someone in your corner that puts your needs first, I pride myself on making your requirements a priority.

Let's catch up!

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal

Areas I service

  • Darch 6065
  • Madeley 6065
  • Kingsley 6026
  • Woodvale 6026
  • Alkimos 6038
  • Butler 6036
  • Eglinton 6034
  • Jindalee 6036

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:30 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:30 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-3:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61480352012

Email: chris.gamble@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61480352012

Email: chris.gamble@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Chris and the team are exceptional at what they do. Their customer service is far above what I've experienced at other places, they'll help you get the most out of your position as possible, with what you want. If you need to understand something better, just ask and they will explain it I would highly recommend them!

Ryan B

This team is 100% the dream team! Dealing with Chris to help us sort out a new loan has been nothing short of seamless and perfect. He has absolutely gone above and beyond our needs, gave us advice on what to do with our finances and accounts and has been more helpful than I ever expected. We will use Chris for the rest of our financing lives and cant recommend enough!

Renna S

We’ve dealt with many brokers and none compare to Chris. He is thorough, professional and honest. Everytime we need to engage with a broker, he’s available and ready to help. Chris is a broker you can trust!

Nanci R

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

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