Chris Gordon

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Browns Plains

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Chris Gordon, Aussie Team Member

About me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

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Mon, 10 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Boronia Heights 4124
  • Browns Plains 4118
  • Drewvale 4116
  • Hillcrest 4118
  • Regents Park 4118
  • Cedar Grove 4285
  • Cedar Vale 4285
  • Flagstone 4280

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61475714753

Email: chris.gordon@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61475714753

Email: chris.gordon@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.