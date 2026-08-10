Christopher Manley

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Christopher Manley, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hey there! My name is Chris, and I’m a qualified Aussie Broker based in the North Brisbane area. Passionate about helping you achieve your financial goals, I’m here to guide you every step of the way. Whether you’re looking for a home and suburb report, advice on property investment, refinancing options, mortgage protection, property insurance, or any other financial needs, I can assist you.

I understand that life can get busy, so I’m incredibly flexible and happy to arrange a meeting that suits your schedule and location preferences. Just give me a call at 0417 067 565, and we can work together to make it happen. Plus, our appointment is obligation-free, so you can feel confident that you’re not committing to anything before you’re ready.

I’m eager to be a part of your financial journey and looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Mobile: 0417067565

Google: https://tinyurl.com/chris-manley

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopherjmanley/

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 7:30 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:30 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 7:30 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 7:30 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 7:30 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Phone: +61417067565

Email: chris.manley@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61417067565

Email: chris.manley@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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