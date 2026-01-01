Chris Secomb

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Chris Secomb, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Chris Secomb and I am happy to come to your home, office, lunchroom or local cafe and discuss with you what your needs and priorities are in a home loan. I am also more than happy to work with you over the phone to get you what you want. I like to let you make the final decision in your own time, after you have all the information that is available. Through my laptop programmed with hundreds of different products, which is updated daily, and a vast network of lenders representatives, I can help you to help you and make your mortgage more user friendly.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Choose a time

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61432776270

Email: chris.secomb@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61432776270

Email: chris.secomb@aussie.com.au

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Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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